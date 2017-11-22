Pikachu Talk Turns Amazon Echo, Google Home, Into Talking Pokemon

REUTER/Peter Hobson The Amazon Echo, a voice-controlled virtual assistant, is seen at its product launch for Britain and Germany in London, Britain, September 14, 2016.

With today's latest tech trend being smartspeakers that feature interactive assistants, why not liven it up a bit by adding a touch of pop culture. The Pokemon Company has announced a new app that can transform that boring old Amazon Echo or Google Home into everyone's favorite Pokemon, Pikachu!

Dubbed "Pikachu Talk," the app will be available in Western markets for the Amazon Echo and Google Home starting next year. The app will upgrade the device's interactive assistants allowing them to speak in Pikachu's voice. They can also giggle and laugh which is pretty adorable to say the least.

The doesn't really add much in terms of functions to the assistants but as far as Pokemon fans are concerned, it's definitely a dream come true to be able to talk to a Pokemon. It's also a nice change for those tired of the robotic-sounding voice that comes from their interactive assistants.

Pikachu Talk is already available in Japan. It was there that an owner of both the Amazon Echo and Google Home discovered that when the two devices that were both installed with the app are placed to each other, the Pikachus start talking to each other. There's even a video of it which you can check via Twitter.

Pokemon is currently a hot topic today following the resurgence of "Pokemon GO" as well as the recent release of "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon." The former recently made headlines after users caught 500 million Pokemon as part of an event that challenges players to catch 3 billion Pokemon in return for prizes.

The event concludes on Nov. 26 so those looking to join the fun can still have a few days to catch as many Pokemon as they can. Who knows, maybe Amazon Echo and Google Home can give some decent tips on where to catch some virtual pocket monsters.