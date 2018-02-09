'Pillars of Eternity 2' Coming to Consoles Later This Year

"Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire" is Obsidian's first RPG sequel the company has ever made, and the company looks to be stepping out of their comfort zone with this series. A console port of the game will be coming soon to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year, according to reports.

Development for the sequel is in its last stages, as Obsidian works on bringing "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire" to the Windows PC, Mac and Linux by April 3. That's just as expected with the first "Pillars of Eternity" game coming to the same platforms, but Obsidian has a few plans it has not officially announced yet.

Game Informer reported that the new RPG sequel is expanding to the consoles, with "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire" coming out to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year. According to their report, this could come about in time for the holiday season this 2018.

Obsidian looks to be outsourcing the effort, though, as another developer will be in charge of porting the game to home and hybrid consoles while Obsidian works on finishing up the game for the PC release. Developer Red Cerberus is reportedly the studio overseeing the console ports, while Obsidian and Versus Evil will be working together as publishers for the console versions of "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire."

Pre-orders for the PC version of "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire" are now available, with the sequel coming in Standard, Deluxe and Obsidian Edition variants, according to IGN.

"'Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire' is our first sequel here at Obsidian and we've created something incredible. At Obsidian, we are all about stories, worlds, and characters, and in 'Deadfire' we've done it again with a vast open world," Obsidian Entertainment CEO Feargus Urquhart said in the launch date announcement for the game.

The company has yet to officially confirm upcoming console versions for the title as of this time.