'Pillars of Eternity II' News: Sequel Delayed by Another Month

Obsidian Obsidian reports that it will need another month of work.

Those looking forward to re-exploring the world of Eora will have to wait for just a bit longer as Obsidian has announced that it will be delaying "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire" by another month.

Initially expected to arrive in April, "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire" has been pushed back to May 8 so that the developers can have some more time to work out the last-minute issues in the game and make sure they release a product that reaches their standards.

"As you have probably guessed, Deadfire is a huge game — significantly larger than the original Pillars of Eternity," the developers wrote in a blog post. "Obsidian has been working harder than Abydon himself to make sure every inch of it is awesome, as well as incorporating all the great feedback we have been getting from everyone playing the Backer Beta."

"With this in mind, we are taking just a few extra weeks to polish and put those finishing touches on the game."

Obsidian writes that, to tide over any anger or irritation that may surface due to this delay, it plans on releasing more news and content over the coming weeks regarding the upcoming sequel.

"Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire" is an isometric role-playing game that takes inspiration from old-school titles like "Baldur's Gate" and "Icewind Dale" and serves as a spiritual successor of sorts. It is the sequel to 2015's "Pillars of Eternity" and takes place immediately after the events of the first game.

Last month, Obsidian announced that, along with the now delayed PC release, "Deadfire" will have a console port later this year. While no date has been announced for these ports, Obsidian has said that it plans to release the game to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even the Nintendo Switch, presumably after it has finished working on the base PC version.

"Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire" will launch on May 8, 2018 for PC, Mac, and Linux with console ports to follow later.