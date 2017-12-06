Pink Shares Her Dating Advice for Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Willow

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is singer Pink

Pink has some pretty good dating advice for her daughter Willow.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer may be currently busy promoting her new music but that doesn't mean she can't offer a thing or two about dating to her 6-year-old daughter, Willow. Just recently, the 38-year-old pop star graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine for their Jan. 2018 issue and inside, she revealed the advice she had given her daughter when it comes to dating.

To start, Pink was a little taken aback when her daughter asked her how many boys she could have at once. "And I said, 'Excuse me?' I said, 'Probably none of them because they won't deserve you,'" she told the magazine.

"They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny,'" Pink told her daughter the qualities she should be looking for in boys.

With Willow Hart only being 6 years old, it looks like Pink still has a few years left before she could worry about her daughter's dating life. Pink also has a son with her husband, Carey Hart, Jameson, who is 11 months old and from the piece of advice she had given her daughter, it doesn't take a genius to know what kind of tips she would be giving her son when he comes of age.

Her spread on the magazine also revealed her admiration for comedian and television host Ellen Degeneres. As to why she admires the renowned TV personality, she simply explained, "She always leads with kindness."

The singer also made an appearance at the 2017 American Music Awards where she performed her hit song "Beautiful Trauma" while suspended on top of a tall building. However, rumors quickly spread that Pink had reignited her feud with Christina Aguilera when she was caught supposedly grimacing while the latter was performing a tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

This doesn't seem to be the case for Pink though because when asked to give one word about Aguilera, she responded with "forgiveness."