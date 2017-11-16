'Pinocchio' news: Sam Mendes Steps Down as Director

Facebook/DisneyPinocchio A promotional photo of Disney's animated movie "Pinocchio"

It has been a while since Disney announced its live-action take on "Pinocchio," but it looks like it has yet to make any significant progress in its production. Currently, the project is going through a major shakeup as Academy Award winner Sam Mendes steps down as its helmer.

Following the announcement back in May that Mendes would take "Pinocchio's" directorial chair, new reports suggest that the award-winning director has already left the project. According to reports, he departed the project while he was still in early talks with the producers of the film, including "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" writer and producer Chris Weitz.

Although Disney has yet to find a new director for "Pinocchio," fans are positive that the studio will be able to fill Mendes' role quickly, especially since Disney's live-action adaptations of its own cartoons are known for drawing high-profile directors.

Currently, Guy Ritchie is at the helm of "Aladdin," while Tim Burton is directing "Dumbo." "The Jungle Book" director Jon Favreau is also helming the studio's new take on "The Lion King," while "The Zookeeper's Wife" director Niki Caro will work on the upcoming adaptation of "Mulan."

Since Mendes left, there have been rumors that his exit is connected with his return to the James Bond franchise. Rumor has it that the 25th film in the franchise might be directed by Mendes, who helmed the two previous installments, "Skyfall" and "Spectre."

The upcoming installment is said to be the franchise's final outing with actor Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent. While Mendes already said in a previous interview that it was time for him to move on from the franchise, there are speculations of him directing the next installment, especially now that he's no longer connected with "Pinocchio."

"Pinocchio" does not have a release date yet.