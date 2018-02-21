Facebook/Pinocchio Disney has picked Paul King as the director for the upcoming live-action big screen adaptation of "Pinocchio."

Walt Disney Studios has picked "Paddington" director Paul King to helm the live-action movie adaptation of "Pinocchio."

According to a report of The Hollywood Reporter, King has been chosen to direct the re-imagining of the 1940s hit classic animated movie based on the script written by Jack Thorne, who also penned the story of last year's surprise blockbuster, "Wonder." "Depth of Field's" Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano, on the other hand, will be producing the movie, which may enter its production phase later this fall.

King is considered to be one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood today, thanks to his innovative style of storytelling. Apart from "Pinocchio," the director is also slated to helm Warner Bros' "Willy Wonka," another re-imagining of children storybook classic, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

It was in 1940 when Disney released "Pinocchio," the studio's second animated movie after "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," which was released in 1937. The movie was a big-screen adaptation of the 1883 novel penned by Italian writer Carlo Collodi.

In 1941, "Pinocchio" bagged two Oscar statuettes: One for Best Song, thanks to the classic hit "When You Wish Upon a Star," and the other for Best Score.

"Pinocchio" is about a wooden puppet carved by Geppetto and comes to life with the help of a fairy who tells him that he can eventually become a real boy if he proves that he is worthy. Despite the insect Jiminy Cricket serving as his conscience and guide in making the right decisions, though, Pinocchio gets himself into a lot of troubles, leading him into getting kidnapped for a puppet show, turned into a donkey, and even swallowed by a whale.

To recall, Sam Mendes was originally slated to direct Disney's live-action movie. However, in November last year, it was announced that the "American Beauty" and "Spectre" director had exited from the project for unknown reasons.

Disney has yet to attach an official release date for "Pinocchio."