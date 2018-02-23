'Pit People' News: Full Release Scheduled for First Week of March

The Behemoth After years of development and over a year in Early Access, The Behemoth's "Pit People" is finally getting a full release.

After over a year in Early Access, The Behemoth has officially announced that "Pit People," its cooperative, turn-based action game, will finally see a full release in March.

The Behemoth, best known for developing the wacky and zany "Alien Hominid," "Castle Crashers," and "Battleblock Theater," has confirmed that its fourth game, "Pit People," will officially release on March 2.

The developers offer their heartfelt thanks to the community that had purchased the game early and helped provide feedback to create it into the full game that it is today.

"For those of you who already have the early access copy of Pit People, thank you for being part of our game development journey!" they wrote. "Our Early Access period lasted a total of 409 days."

They also commemorated the occasion with a short trailer announcing the date and showcasing the various major updates they have released over its run in Early Access.

Despite being in Early Access since 2017, The Behemoth actually began development on "Pit People" way back in 2013 when it was still called "Game 4" since it was the fourth game the company ever made. The name was later changed to "Pit People" in 2015.

After that, the game would often be seen at major events and conventions as a playable demo, but it was not until 2017 that the public had direct access to the title as the developers decided to push it out to Steam Early Access and the Xbox One Game Preview program. Over a year later, and the game is finally ready for release.

The Behemoth describes "Pit People" as a fast-paced, turn-based, co-op adventure game that offers a lot of quests, exploration, and customization of the player's characters. But one of the biggest appeals of the game is that it contains the signature style and humor that made games like "Castle Crashers" and "Battleblock Theater" so memorable.

"Pit People" will release on March 2 for Xbox One and Steam. It is still available for purchase now as an Early Access title for anyone that wants to try it out a few weeks before its official launch.