'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast News: Why the Anna Kendrick Film Excluded the Treblemakers and Boyfriends

There's a noticeable lack of male characters in "Pitch Perfect 3." There were no Treblemakers and boyfriends in the latest a Capella group movie, which premiered in theaters on Friday, Dec. 22.

Facebook/PitchPerfectMovieSEA The Barden Bellas of "Pitch Perfect 3" want to do more movies if the studio will have them.

Jesse Swanson (Skylar Astin), Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) and Benji Applebaum (Ben Platt) weren't asked back for the third instalment for a good reason. Director Trish Sie confirmed via The Hollywood Reporter that it cutting the boyfriends out of the story was a conscious decision.

"I think the main purpose was these girls are moving on with their life," Sie said. "We wanted it to be about them and their independence and finding their way in the world and moving ahead alone," she added. "And it just felt like it was time to make a fresh start."

In real life, however, there were scheduling issues with Platt, who was already wowing theatre audience on Broadway with the production of "Dear Evan Hansen." As for the other men, Sie suggested that a reunion can still happen. She's hopeful for Jesse and Bumper to meet up with Beca (Anna Kendrick) and Patricia (Rebel Wilson) in future "Pitch Perfect" movies but it's still unclear if there will be more beyond "Pitch Perfect 3."

Meanwhile, the script to "Pitch Perfect 3" originally had a new guy for Beca. Kendrick, however, shot down the idea since she did not want the focus of this movie to be about romance.

The actress said in an interview with Collider that her character is moving on, growing up and pursuing her dreams. It did not feel right that her only motivation would come from a man, so she asked to remove this storyline from the script.

"Pitch Perfect 3" has, so far, earned over 36 million at the global box office. It trails behind the first movie, which earned more than $65 million in its limited run in 2012, and "Pitch Perfect 2," which earned nearly $185 million in 2015.