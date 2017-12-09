'Pitch Perfect 3' Not the Last? Hailee Steinfeld Open to 4th Movie Featuring Her Original Songs

Hailee Steinfeld doesn't think "Pitch Perfect 3" will be the last movie for the Barden Bellas. She's hopeful that a fourth film will still follow, which will also feature her original songs.

The 21-year-old actress told Metro that this will be dream come true for her if Universal decides on a "Pitch Perfect 4" and then enlist her songs. There's a tinge of hope in what she said to the press about coming back for more singing on "Pitch Perfect."

"I love that I have been able to be a part of these movies as a fan of them," Steinfeld said. "If it's really not over – which I guess I don't even know if it is or not – that would be cool."

The actress also revealed that she and her co-stars cried hard on the set when they finished filming "Pitch Perfect 3" months ago. The female cast, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson, developed a strong bond since first doing the film in 2011.

Steinfeld joined the "Pitch Perfect" franchise in the second installment. The original cast warmly welcomed her as the youngest addition to the Barden Bellas, the a Capella group.

Her sentiments about a fourth movie reflect the same feelings that co-star Kendrick said about doing more "Pitch Perfect." If it were up to them, they will be Barden Bellas forever.

"We spend every waking moment together. We're shooting together constantly," Kendrick said of her bond with her co-stars in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We're in the hair and makeup trailer together and when we're not shooting, we're in a green room together."

"Pitch Perfect" originally started as a college singing group but the third movie will bring them to international shores as they prove their singing chops and entertain the crowd for the United Service Organization (USO). The third film will arrive in movie theaters on Friday, Dec. 22.