'Pitch Perfect 3' Plot News: Anna Kendrick Reveals Rejecting New Romance for Beca

Anna Kendrick did not want a new romance for her character in "Pitch Perfect 3." The actress rejected what was originally written in the scripts because she wanted something else for Beca.

Facebook/PitchPerfectMovieSEA The Barden Bellas mark their third outing as an a Capella group in "Pitch Perfect 3."

Speaking with Collider, Kendrick confirmed she fought for a change in Beca's storyline for "Pitch Perfect 3." She was supposed to meet a new guy, whom Beca should fall head over heels for, but Kendrick thought it wasn't right.

"I pushed back pretty hard on that because I thought it was a little problematic that [there's] a guy was coming into [Beca's] life," Kendrick said. "This character tells her she should take this other path and then his motivation is, well, a little blurry."

Kendrick detailed that the original script called for her and the new guy to kiss. She shot this down, too, and the script underwent revisions. Whether the kiss sticks is for fans to know when they watch "Pitch Perfect 3," which arrives in theaters this December.

Meanwhile, the actress reiterated that she's open for more installments of "Pitch Perfect." She spoke about her love for her co-stars and the musical movie once before and she declared this again while sitting as a guest on "Today." Kendrick, however, has no idea what the next installments should focus on if it happens.

"Pitch Perfect" originally ran in 2012, where Kendrick's Beca was still starting out college and finding her place in the school's community. She enlisted in the Barden Bellas, a college a Capella group, and transformed its style and playlist. The group ended up winning the national competition.

The follow-up movie came in 2015, where Beca and the Barden Bellas compete in the World Championship after consistently dominating nationals for three years. Some members of the group also graduated college in this installment.

"Pitch Perfect 3" will take the Barden Bellas overseas with the USO. The girls will also deal with real-life problems like rent and job security. Catch the film's opening on Friday, Dec. 22, in theaters across the U.S.