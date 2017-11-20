'Pitch Perfect 3' Release Date, Plot News: Hailee Steinfeld Says It's 'Everything The Fans Want'

It's exactly a month before "Pitch Perfect 3" opens in theaters and star Hailee Steinfeld (Emily) can't wait for fans to watch the Barden Bellas on their latest journey.

Facebook/PitchPerfectMovieSEA "Pitch Perfect 3" will be in U.S. theaters on Dec. 22.

The 20-year-old actress discussed what viewers can look forward to on "Pitch Perfect 3" in an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue. She did not want to reveal important details but implied that the beloved a Capella group will bring some realizations for the characters.

"I can say that this movie is everything the fans want and more," Steinfeld said. "They move on and they get to explore who they are and what their place is in this world, and that is where you find the [Barden] Bellas."

Ahead of the movie premiere, fans will be able to watch the Bellas perform on the current season of NBC's "The Voice." Steinfeld, along with her "Pitch Perfect 3" co-stars Anna Kendrick (Beca), Brittany Snow (Chloe) and Anna Camp (Aubrey), will be featured in a music video with the show's Top 12 contestants.

The group filmed a special song mash-up of "Cups" and "Freedom! 90" with "The Voice" hopefuls in advance. It will debut on the show's Tuesday, Nov. 21, the episode at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.

"Pitch Perfect 3" will pull the Barden Bellas out of their comfort zone. They won't be competing in a college singing showcase this time. Instead, they'll regroup to compete at an international singing contest where the other groups are seasoned performers.

Down and out of luck in the real world post-college, the girls will realize there's so much they still can do. Conflicts, however, will happen among them and it's up to the girls to figure out that this is a learning opportunity.

"Pitch Perfect 3" sounds like the perfect Christmas movie for fans who love the group since the movie first came out in 2012. The new installment will premiere in U.S. theaters on Friday, Dec. 22.