'Pitch Perfect 3' Review: On Anna Kendrick's Improvisation and Voice and the Film's Downfalls

Facebook/PitchPerfectMovie The Barden Bellas will be on tour in "Pitch Perfect 3."

The production crew behind the upcoming and highly anticipated "Pitch Perfect 3" have worked hard to keep the hype up for the new installment. With the release date of the film just a few days away, fans are interested to know if it was worth the wait and the excitement. Here is everything that the critics are saying about "Pitch Perfect 3."

According to a review by Variety, "Pitch Perfect 3" aptly resonates the fact that it is the final chapter to the series. Overall, the film packed in numerous elements in an attempt to make it as exciting as possible. As a film directed by Trish Sie, the film is expectedly fast-paced and synthetic-clever. Most of all, the film showcases Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Hailee Steinfield at their finest. Perhaps the biggest downfall of "Pitch Perfect 3" was the fact that it may have already overstayed in theaters. Despite being consistently catchy, the third installment is a glaring sign that the franchise should end where it is now.

Meanwhile, the review from Telegraph lauded the stellar performance of Kendrick, whose talents in cold, fast, and hard improvisation saved the entire film in a way that Wilson could no longer achieve the way she did in the first two installments. Furthermore, Kendrick's voice in "Pitch Perfect 3" is still as commendable as ever. The publication further credited the team responsible for making the Bellas sound good in what they do. Aside from Kendrick's voice and acting prowess, "Pitch Perfect 3" might come off as a desperate attempt to keep the franchise alive. For some, the startling mash of action and comedy may be appealing. But for others, it might feel a little like Brett Ratner's "Rush Hour."

"Pitch Perfect 3" is scheduled to land in theaters on Dec. 22. In the meantime, fans can look up the trailers that the crew has released over the course of the past few months.