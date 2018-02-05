Reuters/ Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate after winning the 2017 Stanley Cup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still among the teams leading the Metropolitan Division of the National Hockey League (NHL). New reports suggest the Penguins are hoping to acquire a player from the Ottawa Senators after calling Tristan Jarry from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to help out in the National League.

With the NHL trade deadline drawing to a close on Feb. 26, the 2017 Stanley Cup Champions are looking for the best fit to join their team. According to reports, the Penguins are considering Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Senators to join their squad. It is also said that the Senators had a serious meeting with Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion after their 4 – 1 loss against the St. Louis Blues last Thursday.

There are still no confirmations from the Penguins nor the Senators if the two teams are in the midst of discussing Pageau's future.

After Nick Bonino's departure to join the Nashville Predators and Matt Cullen joining the Minnesota Wild, the Penguins are having a hard time with their depth. Pageau is said to be the man to fill the job for his skills as a lower-line center.

Earlier reports indicated that the Penguins are considering Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec to fill the void. However, no new developments have been reported in the trade rumor.

After putting up impressive statistics at the American Hockey League, the Penguins turned to goaltender Jarry for some assistance in the NHL. Jarry's skills as a goaltender will be tested on Tuesday as the Penguins face the Vegas Golden Knights.

The game on Tuesday is a big one for the Pittsburgh because they will welcome former Penguins Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury back, only this time as an opponent. Tuesday's match will be the first time for the Golden Knights to visit the PPG Paints Arena in Pennsylvania.