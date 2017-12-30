Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees, Blue Jays, Mets, Rockies Interested in Josh Harrison

(Photo: Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) National League infielder Josh Harrison (5) of the Pittsburgh Pirates dives for but cannot field a ball hit for a single by American League infielder Yonder Alonso (not pictured) of the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning during the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park.

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison seems to be drawing a lot of trade interest this winter.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Rob Biertempfel, the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets are among the teams interested in landing Harrison while the Pirates continue to retool their roster.

"Harrison has been targeted by the New York Yankees, who also are interested in pitcher Gerrit Cole. The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among a handful of other clubs that have contacted the Pirates about Harrison's availability," Biertempfel wrote in his report.

"Although he has started mostly at second base the past two seasons, Harrison also can play third base and the corner outfield spots. That versatility helps explain why one source told the Tribune-Review the Pirates might be getting more calls about Harrison than either Cole or outfielder Andrew McCutchen," he added.

The Pirates will likely shift Adam Frazier to second base if Harrison is moved this winter.

Biertempfel added that the Pirates also considered moving Harrison last offseason, but they opted to keep him instead when Jung-ho Kang's request for a work visa was denied.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman has also reported that the Yankees, Mets and Blue Jays are targeting Harrison, and he noted that the Colorado Rockies are in the mix as well.

Harrison's versatility makes him a very appealing target for teams who are looking for a player who can play multiple positions. He's set to earn $10.5 million next season and his contract has $10.5 and $11.5 million club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He's seen as a relatively cheap target for someone who is coming off an All-Star season.

Harrison posted a 0.272/0.339/0.432 slash line in 128 games last season, and he also recorded a career-high 16 home runs, 47 runs batted in and 26 doubles in 542 plate appearances.