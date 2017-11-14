Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerback Joe Haden Diagnosed With Broken Fibula, Expected to Miss Five to Six Weeks

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Joe Haden with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost) Joe Haden with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden might have sustained a broken fibula after he collided with wide receiver Donte Moncrief in the first quarter of Sunday's 20–17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, but he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the season.

During a press conference on Monday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about Haden's status and he noted that they were not shutting the door on a possible return for the two-time Pro Bowler at some point later this season.

"We're still in the process of evaluating Joe Haden's leg injury. It could be less than we think. It could be more than we think. The reality is he's not playing this week. We will leave him available to us in the short term until we get a better sense of what the prognosis is. If there's a chance for him to participate with our team this year, we'll leave that light on," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday, via the team's official website.

One thing is clear, though. Haden won't suit up for the Steelers when they take on the Titans this Thursday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a scan revealed that Haden has sustained a nondisplaced fracture of the fibula head. Fortunately, no surgery was required. He's expected to miss five to six weeks of action while he recovers from the injury, but he could be back sooner.

Former Los Angeles Chargers team physician Dr. David Chao has also mentioned that Haden's season isn't over yet since the fibula isn't the weight-bearing bone of the lower leg.

Losing Haden for the rest of the season would be a huge blow for the Steelers and their championship aspirations because they have relied heavily on their defense while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to struggle.

In the meantime, Coty Sensabaugh is expected to replace Haden on the first unit.