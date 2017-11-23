Pittsburgh Steelers Right Tackle Marcus Gilbert Suspended Four Games for Violating the NFL's PED Policy

(Photo: Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (left) celebrates a late game touchdown with tackle Marcus Gilbert (77) against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field, Nov. 17, 2013.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a roll right now, but they will have to play without starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert for the next four games because he has been suspended by the National Football League (NFL) for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The suspension begins immediately, so that means Gilbert will not be available when the Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. The offensive lineman will also miss the matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots. He is eligible to return to the field when the Steelers face the Houston Texans on Dec. 24.

Gilbert apologized on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made.

"Regretfully I inadvertently took a banned substance. I promise to come back in great shape and will be ready to play when my suspension is over," Gilbert wrote on his Twitter account.

Gilbert has been a key player in the Steelers' offensive line for the past several years, but he has struggled this season because of a lingering hamstring injury.

Chris Hubbard and Jerald Hawkins will see a significant uptick in playing time with Gilbert sidelined.

Meanwhile, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said they already had a feeling Gilbert was going to be suspended so they weren't caught off-guard. The five-time Pro Bowler also revealed that they told Gilbert not to appeal the suspension because it was going to be an uphill battle anyway.

"How many times do you win appeals in the NFL? You can postpone it, but how does it help us if in three weeks, they are like, 'Nope, you have to serve your four games.' Or is it better for him to take this and get it over with now and get back for the last two regular-season games and postseason?" Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

That's a good point.