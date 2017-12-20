(Photo: Reuters/Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches the game-tying touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (27) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium, Dec. 4, 2017.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already bagged the American Football Conference (AFC) North division title, but they will still have to play their "A" game in the final two weeks of the season because they still have a chance at securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and they also their sights set on clinching a first-round bye.

The Steelers will have to be at their best in the next couple of weeks. Unfortunately, they will have to win those games without the services of one of their key players.

When wide receiver Antonio Brown left Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a left lower leg, there were fears that he could have broken his leg. Fortunately, Brown managed to avoid a serious injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown was diagnosed with a partially torn left calf muscle and he will have to sit out the final two games of the season. He's expected to return for the playoffs.

It's interesting to note that the team is only calling it a calf injury, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the injury a "significant contusion" to Brown's lower leg.

"I don't know what that means. I'm not a medical doctor," Tomlin said when he was asked if Brown was dealing with a partially torn calf muscle, via WTAE Pittsburgh.

"I said, 'Should I describe it as a contusion?' They said, yeah, you can describe it as that, so that's what I described it as. What others — particularly medical professionals — may describe it as, I have no idea. I just know he's not playing this week," he continued.

In any case, Brown has already been ruled out of their Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Texans, and he will be reevaluated next week before the Steelers' season finale against the Cleveland Browns.