Pixar's 'Coco' to Beat 'Justice League' in Thanksgiving Box Office?

"Justice League" will have some fierce competition at the box office this Thanksgiving weekend. Pixar and Disney's latest animated film "Coco" will debut on the big screen in the United States on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Industry experts speculate that "Coco" will outperform "Justice League" at the box office. The animated flick is expected to rake in around $60 million to $65 million five days after it opens.

"Coco" already opened in Mexico nearly a month ago and received stellar reviews. It scored a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 79 percent on Metacritic.

In contrast, "Justice League," which will be on its second week in theaters this Thanksgiving, just passed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. Reviews, however, haven't been kind as Rotten Tomatoes critics gave the film a 41 percent rating, while it's 46 percent on Metacritic.

For a superhero movie, DC's "Justice League" delivered way below expectations compared to Marvel movies and the negative reviews might impact its future standing at the box office. Meanwhile, "Coco" could pick up its numbers because it's a five-quad film. This means it caters to audience of all ages, from toddlers to grandparents, as per Deadline.

"Coco" follows the story of a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who longs to become a famous musician just like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Miguel's family, however, forbids him from pursuing his dreams and he meets a mysterious being named Hector who transports him to the Land of the Dead where he learns a crucial family history that will explain his predicament.

The film features the voices of Anthony Gonzalez (Miguel), Gael Garcia Bernal (Hector), Benjamin Bratt (Erneso de la Cruz), Alanna Ubach (Imelda), Jaime Camil (Papa), Renee Victor (Abuelita), Alfonso Arau (Julio) and Edward James Olmos (Chicharron). Pixar's Lee Unkrich ("Toy Story 3") and Adrian Molina ("Monsters University") created the story and directed the film.