Pixar's 'Coco' Topples 'Justice League' In The Box Office Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Facebook/PixarCoco Gael Garcia Bernal and Anthony Gonzalez are the voices of Hector and Miguel in Pixar's "Coco."

Pixar's "Coco" easily beat "Justice League" during the Thanksgiving weekend box office earning an estimated $49 million over the three-day weekend. The critically acclaimed animated film sang its way to the fourth best Thanksgiving weekend ever after being released last Wednesday.

The animated film is centered on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and follows Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who, after finding himself in the Land of the Dead. In order to return to the Land of the Living, he seeks the aid of his great-great-grandfather starting a music-filled adventure involving themes of culture, family, life, and death.

"Coco" was directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina and is among the largest U.S. productions ever to feature a largely all-Latino cast. The studio strove to capture Mexican culture authentically even the help of enlisting cultural consultants for their feedback after Disney tried to trademark "Dia de Los Muertos," sparking a backlash.

The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences to the top spot at the domestic box office. It also set box office records in Mexico, where it has made $53.4 million in three weeks making it the country's highest-grossing movie ever.

As for much-maligned DC Comics superhero ensemble film "Justice League," it slid to second earning $40.7 million from Friday to Sunday ending with a total of about $60 million in the five-day holiday frame. The film did fare better overseas, earning over $300 million with China accounting for the majority of its international earnings.

The two top spots tell a tale that should be obvious to most: quality is trumping mediocrity at the box office. Big names and big budgets don't matter in a world where Rotten Tomato ratings bear considerable weight and where word-of-mouth does a better job than the most motivated marketing team.

The success of "Coco" also comes as reports of Pixar co-founder and Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter being involved in sexual misconduct began permeating the press. Lasseter earlier announced that he was taking "a six-month sabbatical," a decision that was fully supported by Disney.