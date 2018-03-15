'Planet Alpha' Release Date News: Developers Partner with Publisher Team 17

Facebook/planetalpha A promo poster for the upcoming scroller title, "Planet Alpha"

Denmark developer Planet Alpha ApS recently announced that it will be collaborating with British video game publisher Team 17 to create its upcoming side-scroller adventure title, "Planet Alpha."

On the Danish developer's official Twitter page, it is revealed that it indeed has partnered with Team 17 in order to gain some help in distributing responsibilities once "Planet Alpha" becomes available to all players this year. The game surfaced initially back in 2013 and was the pet project of Alpha Aps, which means that the game received a lot of care and detail from its developers all these years.

The leader of the Danish indie-game developer, Adrian Lazar, stated via a tweet that "Planet Alpha" will be made available to play on the PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch, Windows Pc via Steam, and the Xbox One. The extensive availability of the game would not have been possible if the Danish video game developer did not partner with Team 17.

Now that the game is set to be released for most of the video game platforms, the indie developer can maximize its profit, as well as reach as many players as they can.

The official trailer of "Planet Alpha" boasts vibrant visuals and multiple sceneries to serve as players' backdrops as they traverse the perilous locations of the game. The unnamed protagonist is constantly chased by aliens and their controlled machines, and players must keep their wits about them as they attempt to survive. The game makes use of a night and day cycle that can potentially dictate the pace and direction that players will take.

Lazar shared a lengthy press release on PlayStation Blog that the reason why it took the developers so long to launch the game was due to the fact that they valued the project so much. This caused them to be very cautious in choosing which publishers will handle the responsibilities of distributing the game.

"Planet Alpha" is expected to launch sometime in the third quarter of this year.