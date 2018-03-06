'Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3' Details Leaked on Amazon?

"Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3" could be on the way, as inadvertently hinted to by a comic book listing on Amazon U.K. that refers to a third game that has not been announced yet. Electronic Arts has yet to comment on the sighting, and the company is expected to make an announcement before this year's E3 event in June.

Surprisingly enough for leaks like this, the post is still up and available on Amazon U.K.'s online store. It's a listing for the "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Volume 2" which will be coming out on Sep. 25 this year.

Electronic Arts/Popcap What started as a strategy game by PopCap has turned into a wacky shooter series as "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare" hints at a third title following the online listing of a comic book referring to a third game.

The hardcover comic book will be published by Dark Horse and is written by Paul Tobin, known for his work with "The Age of the Sentry," as well as various "Marvel Adventures" volumes for the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man.

His upcoming "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Volume 2" is supposed to be the "official comic book bridge between video games PvZ: GW2 and PvZ: GW3 with Tim Lattie returning to deliver artwork," said a section of the description, which has now been deleted, as quoted by IGN.

With Electronic Arts yet to announce "Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3," this Amazon posting looks to be the first semi-official mention of the third game in the series. EA is expected to hold EA Play, their pre-event for the annual Electronics Entertainment Expo in June, and it's possible that a third "Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare" title could be announced there and then.

The "Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare" series is EA's wacky and colorful shooter game based on Popcap's popular "Plant vs. Zombies" series of strategy games. The first "Garden Warfare" came out in February 2014, with the second game launching in 2016, according to Gamespot.