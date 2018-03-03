'Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3' Revealed In Leaked Listing

Electronic Arts A screenshot from "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2"

A third installment of the multiplayer third-person shooter video game series "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare" appears to have been leaked.

A Reddit user spotted a listing on Amazon for "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Volume 2," which is described as "the official comic book bridge" between the second game and the third game, which is yet to be announced.

However, it looks like gamers can expect "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3" soon. IGN speculates that Electronic Arts might make the game official at the Electronic Entertainment Expo this June. The listing indicates that the comic book will be out this September, so it is possible that the new game will be announced or even released before that.

It looks like the time has come for a new "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare" game anyway since the most recent one came out back in 2016. Two years before that, the first installment in the series was released. If Electronic Arts is looking to launch a new game every couple of years, the third game is likely around the corner. When exactly that is, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled.

As fans wait for "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3" to be made official, they can prepare for its arrival by checking out the second game, which is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The title, which has enjoyed positive reviews from players across all platforms, follows Dr. Zomboss in his another attempt to take over the suburbia with a stronger horde of zombies.

The rest of the description for "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2" reads, "But hope remains, because for the first time the plants are taking the offensive in an all-out attack to reclaim their turf. Play as both the plants and zombies in new 24 player multiplayer and 4-player co-op modes, or go at it solo or in split-screen against the AI across all game modes."