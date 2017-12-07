'Player Unknown's Battegrounds' Desert Map Name And Details Revealed

PlayerUnknown/Twitter 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' new desert map

For months, "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" have known that the game will be getting a new desert map with Bluehole teasing the upcoming map with work-in-progress screenshots. Now however, the publisher has finally revealed everything there is to know about the new environment along with its all important launch date.

Dubbed "Miramar," the developers say will dramatically change how players approach the survival game. Featuring industrial areas, beach towns, and arid desert land, the new arena is vastly different from the game's current map, the lush island of Erangel.

"The unique terrain and dense urban areas of Miramar will create a new Battle Royale experience where the old strategies may no longer work and new tactics are required," the development team posted on Steam forums.

The "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" developer team is intentionally being secretive about the game's new locales by not providing any developer playthroughs in order for players to experience it and learn live. However, they did reveal the description of the new areas found in Miramar.

These include Los Leones, the largest city in the region that features a market area, a skyline filled with new construction, and a glorious, golden-hued City Center. Other settlements include the industrial city El Pozo, the oceanside town of Valle del Mara and the besieged town of Monte Nuevo.

La Cobreria serves as the shipping and transport hub of Miramar featuring a sprawling rail yard. San Martin, Chumacera, and Pecado are ghosts of their former selves filled with abandoned buildings, relics from a time before the area became a warzone.

Miramar will also feature a new vehicle in the form of a retro-looking pickup truck that will be exclusive to the map. A new weapon, the Win94, will also be available and will likely appear exclusively in the map as a world spawn.

Players will able to experience the new map during the "final test round" before the "Player Unknown's Battle" version 1.0 release which is slated at the end of December. The game is also set to be released for the Xbox One via the Xbox Game Preview program next week.