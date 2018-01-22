'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Bans 100,000 Cheaters in One Fell Swoop

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Recently, "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" PC version launched a seemingly harmless update aimed at client optimization and eliminating bugs. However, it appears that the update had a separate mission: locating thousands of cheaters in the game and handing them a well-deserved ban.

PUBG Corp announced the update in a recent forum post adding that they are hoping to give players an update on what we have been working on soon. Soon appears to be now as the company revealed that they will be banning 100,000 cheaters in a "single wave" following a comprehensive data review.

"We recently discovered a new pattern of cheats in action. This week, we performed a thorough gameplay data review of 10 million players and completed analysis of tens of millions of data logs," explains PUBG Corp in a Steam Community post. "Through this exercise, we were able to identify over 100,000 instances of the new pattern related to use of cheat and now we have confirmed that it was clearly an attempt at compromising our game.

According to PUBG Corp, the bans will be permanent and is an example of additional measures they are going to take on top of basic detection already in place. They will also continue to check data logs with a team to monitor them manually for cheaters.

Last week, Chinese gaming giant Tencent also took measures to curb cheating in "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds." Cooperating with local authorities, the company helped take down 120 people suspected of designing programs that confer unfair advantages.

Tencent has a vested interest in taking down cheaters and cheat providers having secured the localization rights to the game in China. The country currently accounts for a large majority of players, and cheaters, in the game's PC version.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available for the Xbox One and PC via Steam.