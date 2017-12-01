'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Desert Map To Debut In Next Week's Game Awards

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" fans won't have to wait much longer see the game's highly anticipated desert map in action. The massively popular battle royale game is set debut the map's first official gameplay footage next week during The Game Awards.

The live show will be streamed on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. CT where fans can expect to see the new desert map. This was announced by event producer Geoff Keighley on Thursday via Twitter.

Don't miss the first-ever gameplay of the new desert map from @PUBATTLEGROUNDS live during @thegameawards on Thursday, December 7! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/HKAmltzoCz — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2017

Announced back in this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, the desert map was first teased back in July with an image posted in the game's Twitter account showcasing the desert landscape and a few rundown buildings and vehicles.

It was also during that time that Bluehole revealed it was working on two maps, the second being an island on the Adriatic Sea. Up until then, "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" only had one playable map, Evangel.

Earlier this month, a new batch of screenshots was released revealing some of the map's setpieces. It was also revealed that the latest test patch contains the layout of the upcoming desert map as well as details on a work-in-progress Jetski and new area for Evangel.

With the release of a new map, a slew of new weapons and vehicles will be added to the game as well. It was already teased that the Winchester rifle and a minibus will be among the new additions so expect more to be announced in the lead up to the map's release.

The desert map might not be the only highlight for the evening though as the game is also nominated for a number of awards. These include Best Multiplayer Game and the night's biggest prize, Game of the Year.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available on Windows PC via Steam and is set to be released on the Xbox One this month.