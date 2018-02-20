'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Developer Explains Xbox One Update 9 Delay

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

It appears that the Xbox One version of "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is going through some rough patches, no pun intended. This lack of new updates this week has led PUBG Corp to issue a statement to address players' concerns.

In a recent post to one of the game's forums, community coordinator PUBG_RoboDanjal revealed that the reason behind PUBG Xbox One update 9 delays. According to him, the Korean team working on the update is currently on holiday due to the Lunar New Year.

"Soon does not mean 'this week', 'tomorrow' or anything of the sort," he said talking about community manager Sammie Kang's recent roadmap tweet. "Currently our Korean team are enjoying their time with their families for the Lunar New Year. Sammie took the time out of her holiday to post this."

Kang's earlier tweet said that the team has been working on a developer roadmap for early 2018 in the past few weeks and is ready to unveil them. According to Kang, they will be sharing the roadmap once they have finalized all the details.

One of the most anticipated update for the Xbox One version of "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is the addition of the desert map Miramar. While it's unlikely that the map will debut with the next patch, the developer roadmap will definitely shed some light on its arrival.

"Whilst we appreciate that you want to play the new map it's not ready for release on Xbox yet," PUBG_RoboDanjal said. "We've been in Game Preview for just over two months and our focus at the moment is optimization, balancing and creating a great foundation for the core battle royale experience."

As for the Xbox One update 9, the game's help page states that announcement of the update will be posted on the game's main Twitter page. That being said, with the team back to work, Xbox One players will likely see the update arrive by next week.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" has sold over 30 million copies on Steam. PUBG Corp also licensed two mobile versions which were released under their partnership with Chinese tech giant Tencent.