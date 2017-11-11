'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Developer Shares New Screens From New Map

Twitter/PlayerUnknown

After teasing "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" fans back in July, Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene recently shared a whole new set of screenshots for to its upcoming desert map. The work-in-progress images were posted in Greene's official Twitter account showcasing the map's many areas.

The new images reveal a landscape even more built up than Erangel, the battle royal title's current setpiece murder island. It features multiple multi-storey buildings in various states of construction and disrepair, a low-slung shopping plaza, and a crumbling main street running through it.

The map also appears to have a prison which is perfect for those who want to relive the iconic battle from The Walking Dead. There's also a wide-open desert area, featuring a run-down single-storey house, an optimal hideout for a would-be sniper.

Compared to the teaser images posted back in July, the new screenshots released by Greene are considerably more varied. It's a much better sampler of what fans can expect from the map as well as give it a greater sense of thematic consistency.

The new screenshots certainly give "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" fans something to look forward to, especially with the prospect of a new urban battlefield to hide, ambush, and, most importantly, host a free-for-all. While there's only so much that can be gleaned from the images, there's no doubt the new desert map is going to be popular.

when is this map dropping my dude — G

When asked about the map's release date, Greene responded that it will launch "later this year." The game is already set to be released into V1.0 on PC by the end of the year with an Xbox One version heading to the Xbox Game Preview program on Dec. 12. This is going to be a very busy time for the ever-growing battle royale title which recently just passed 20 million copies sold.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available in Early Access on Steam.