'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Locked At 30 FPS On Xbox One

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

With only a week to go before its highly-anticipated Xbox One debut, the person behind the massively popular shooter "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" has a very disappointing announcement. Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene revealed that the game will run at a lower frame rate on all Xbox One devices, including the Xbox One X.

Greene broke the news via Twitter clarifying that while he stated that "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" will run at a higher fps (frames per second) on the XGP (Xbox Game Preview) launch on Dec. 12, the console version of the game will be locked at 30 fps. Major bummer for anyone was expecting it to run at a smooth 60 fps.

While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at XGP launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30 FPS across all @Xbox One devices. We’re constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in dev, we’re unable to confirm more. — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) December 1, 2017

Greene added that they are constantly refining the game and exploring options to increase the frame rate in the future. However, they are unable to confirm any more details this early in the development. Nevertheless, his words are definitely at odds with his previous statements regarding PUBG's Xbox One X frame rate.

"Definitely on Xbox One X, 60fps. On Xbox One, we're not sure. We may have to limit it at 30fps, maybe, but the last time I saw it, it was running at about 30 to 40", he said during an interview with Games TM magazine last month. "We're still constantly improving it so, you know, the aim is to get to 60."

In simple terms, 60 fps is not a problem for the Xbox One X itself but rather for its predecessors, the Xbox One and Xbox One S. There is obviously a problem if X players have a double frame rate advantage over original One and S owners which is why Greene and developer Bluehole decided on the 30 fps lock.

Still, if Greene's statement is to be believed, they are still working on increasing the game's frame rate to 60 fps. Whether they'll get to that over the next few months, however, is still to be seen.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available on Microsoft Windows via Steam and will be released on the Xbox One next week.