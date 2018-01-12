'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Loot Crate Drop Rates Revealed

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds recently launched a new set of crates filled with a number of new cosmetic items. The only major problem is that a number of them are incredibly hard to get with a paltry drop rate of 0.01 percent.

As detailed in a recent Steam Community blog post, two new loot crates are coming to the massively popular battle royal title. These are the paid Desperado boxes and the free Biker boxes which has a 40 percent drop rate. While the Biker box drop rate is definitely better than the 10 percent drop rate of the previous Wanderer and Survivor boxes, the same cannot be said for its content.

The most common item in the crate has a drop rate of 15 percent which might seem low but considering that the three rarest items in the crate (Brown Sleeveless Biker Jacket, Black Sleeveless Biker Jacket, and Checkered Cloth Mask) all have a drop rate of 0.01 percent, that that 15 percent might as well be a guaranteed drop.

Getting other rare items in the crate isn't that easy as well with a number of them having less than a one percent chance of being acquired. At least the Biker box comes free and not paid like the Desperado. Still, the Desperado box's rarest item only has a 0.26 percent drop rate making it less rare the biker jackets and cloth mask from the Biker Box.

Other than the boxes containing insanely hard to get items, the blog post also detailed a number of recent changes to "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" PC version. These include changes to the world, gameplay, user interface, and replay functions. A number of bug fixes were also introduced namely teleportation bugs, impassable doors, and issues with the parachute's movement speed.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available for the Xbox One and the PC via Steam.