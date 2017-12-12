'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Now Available On Xbox One

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

After months of waiting with bated breath, Xbox One owners can finally get in on the phenomenon that is "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds." After shattering the concurrent player record of Steam's darling "Dota 2" and selling over 25 million copies despite still being in Early Access, the massively popular battle royal shooter is set to wreak havoc on Microsoft's console.

The game is now available in the Xbox Game Preview program and can be purchased on Xbox Live for $29.99. The Game Preview program is akin to Steam's Early Access where players can enjoy the game despite being a work in progress.

The Xbox One version of "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is still a bit clunky and still lacking a number of features found on the PC version. Console players are currently limited to playing from a third-person perspective with the popular first-person perspective mode to be added later on a yet unspecified date.

Bluehole also plans continue testing out multiple facets of the game and roll them out in future updates. This includes the new desert map Miramar which is slated to arrive at the console in early 2018. Cross-platform play will also be a likely consideration given the game's massive player base.

Overall though, the Xbox One version is a faithful port of the original PC version doing a fine job of migrating the control scheme from the PC to the console. The game's frame rate can be a bit problematic though, given that it's locked at 30 fps (frames per second) the Xbox One version is quite choppy at times.

Still, rough edges aside, being able to finally play the game on the Xbox One is an exciting prospect indeed especially for those who have waited all year to enjoy it on the console.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is now available for the PC via Steam and the Xbox One.