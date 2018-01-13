'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' PC Update: New Loot Crates, Improved Cheat Reporting Feature Added

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

The latest update to Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is now live following a four hour server maintenance. Among the new content coming to the game are two new loot crates and an improved in-game reporting tool for players.

First off are the loot crates which are the paid Desperado boxes and the free Biker boxes, the latter of which has a drop rate of 40 percent. While the drop rate is significantly higher than its predecessors, the Wanderer and Survivor boxes, the rare items contained within have an impossibly low drop rate of just 0.01 percent.

In addition to the new loot crates, players on the live server are now able to report any player suspected of cheating from the replay feature. This means that players no longer need to be killed in order to access the in-game reporting tool which drastically improves the player experience. Players can also now select more detailed criteria for the "Cheating" category in the in-game report tool.

Cheating has been a constant concern for the "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" so-much so that they have their own methods to catch out cheaters. This is despite being available on Steam which itself uses Valve's own anti-cheat system to catch cheaters.

The game's maps also received a few changes such as the addition of more objects to certain sections of the desert map Miramar to provide more cover. Another interesting change to the game is the changed the design of the in-game energy drink,Hot Bull, a move that will like not sit well with some players.

As always, the update also introduced a number of bug fixes to the game that addressed issues such as teleportation, impassable doorways, disappearing red zones, and parachute movement speed.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available for the Xbox One via the Xbox game preview program and the PC via Steam.