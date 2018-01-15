'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Xbox One Version Passes 3 Million Players

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Just over a month since its release on the platform and "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is already killing it on the Xbox One, no pun intended. The massively popular battle royal title recently surpassed three million players on the console and continues to grow with each passing day.

Launched on the Xbox One Preview Program back on Dec. 12, the game had already racked up millions of players by the end of 2017. Given that the original PC version already surpassed 20 million players during Steam Early Access, it shouldn't have been too surprising.

Microsoft is clearly pleased with bringing the latest gaming sensation to their console before Sony can. With exclusive rights to the game for foreseeable future, the Xbox One can establish itself a dedicated "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" community before the PlayStation 4 can even hope of doing something similar.

During the new milestone's announcement, Xbox's General Manager of Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg pointed out that four updates had already been released since the game's launch on the console. He also added that Microsoft and Bluehole will continue to roll out updates for the game regularly.

That being said, it's still a long way before the Xbox One version can receive its own version 1.0 update as Microsoft is currently focused on improving the game's player experience. The game was originally locked at 30 frames per second causing a disappointed reaction from players. This has since been improved but it's still far from the PC version's capabilities.

The PC version, which currently has 25 million players, recently received a big update adding a number of changes to the game's maps and user interface as well as introduced two new loot crates in the form of the paid Desperado and free Biker box.

"Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" is currently available for the PC and Xbox One.