'Player Unknwon's Battlegrounds' New Map Hidden In Latest Patch

Bluehole Studio Inc. A screenshot of the unnamed desert map coming to "PUBG"

The latest to "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" went live on public test servers introducing a new vaulting and climbing system as well as new weapon ballistics. But it appears there's more to the update than what Bluehole is telling everyone as data miners uncovered what may be a draft version of the game's upcoming desert map.

The map was announced back in May with screenshots already being shared as early as July. Game designer Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene revealed that the new map will feature a smaller environment of around four square kilometers and set in an arid, war-ravaged region.

Greene recently shared a new set of screenshots showing the many areas of the map revealing it to be a mix of urban and suburban spaces. The new discovery, however, appears to be an early version of the in-game minimap featuring placeholder names like "Hard Luck," "Murderland" and "Dirtbag."

According to Redditor bizzfarts who extracted the minimap, they used a freely available Unreal Engine viewer to extract the image, along with several new vehicles and one new weapon. In addition to desert map, a new area for the current "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" map Erangel constituting a forest and a pond was discovered, replacing a previously barren location.

As for the update itself, the new vaulting and climbing system is expected to make previously inaccessible areas of the map open to players. This means new places to set up a snipers nest, prepare an ambush, or simply hide in while everyone kills each other.

It will also improve the fluidity of close-quarters combat as there will be many more ways to enter or exit a building other than going through the front door into the welcoming muzzle of a gun. Ballistics was also tweaked with bullet trajectory now being influenced by air resistance.

Check out the latest updates in the "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" test server available on Steam.