Players Can Get 'Civilization 6' and 2 DLCs Now for Just $12

(Photo: 2k Games/Take Two Interactive) An image from "Civilization 6"

There is no better time to pick up "Civilization 6" than right now.

Humble Monthly is offering a bundle including the turn-based strategy video game along with the Australia Civilization and Scenario Pack and the Vikings Scenario Pack for just $12.

This is actually payment for the subscription for Humble Monthly, which provides its members with a batch of mystery games every month. It is starting the year with "Civilization 6."

Six other games will be offered on Feb. 2, and only on that day they will be revealed, but PC Gamer says that users who are interested in getting "Civilization 6," can just simply pay the $12 fee and then cancel the subscription since the bundle will be immediately available to play after subscribing.

Paying $12 is not all that bad considering that this is five times lower than the actual price ($60) of just the copy of "Civilization 6" alone. This is the perfect deal those who have been holding off on picking up the Firaxis title, but have always wanted to try it.

The promotion also comes at a perfect timing, just a month before "Civilization 6" receives its major expansion called "Rise and Fall," which will add new civilizations and leaders.

The official description for "Civilization 6" reads: