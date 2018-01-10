'PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds' Xbox One Update Patch Reportedly Improves Gameplay Performance

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Developers of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" reportedly made noticeable improvements in its gameplay performance on Xbox One after releasing the latest patches.

Players who have been hooked with playing "PUBG" via Steam Early Access had always known that the its PC full version will be released before 2017 ended. However, the announcement of its Xbox Game Preview launch last month was welcomed as a surprise treat.

However, immediately after the game went live on console, players complained of its poor gameplay performance. While the Xbox One port is notably still in its early stages of development, the disappointment among console gamers is understandable considering the hype built around the game back when it was still exclusive on PC.

Luckily, developers Bluehole and PUBG Corp. seemed to be making progress in slowly rectifying the gameplay issues Xbox One players are experiencing. However, developers admitted that it is still a work in progress.

In an official post, a PUBG Community Coordinator said: "Given the complexity of some of the crashes that have been logged, we know there is still work remaining in order for us to reproduce and address all remaining issues. Crash fixes, like all areas of the game, will be something we continue to improve upon as part of our Xbox Game Preview roadmap."

While the framerate issues are not ultimately resolved by the patch, reports swear by the improvements it brought to the gameplay. According to Gamespot, "PUBG" on Xbox One appears to be "running smoother" now on console compared to when it was first released.

The same report noted that the developers seemed to have fixed what Xbox One players noticed earlier that getting cover behind vehicles can easily secure them compared to the more dangerous setup in PC.

This change is actually specified in the patch notes. Developers explained that they increased the damage that a weapon inflicts on vehicles making it less of a safe haven for players wanting to easily earn their spot in the last stages of a match.

"We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates," the developers added.