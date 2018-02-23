'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Latest News: New Map to Be Added Soon?

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)" could be getting a new map, as PUBG Corp. mentioned in passing in a recent update. The new play area could come by July this year — that is, if the developer can make good progress despite having to deal with a pervasive cheating issue from its player base.

"In March, the team will reveal what you can expect from us in the first half of 2018 in terms of our development and new content plans which, by the way, include a new map," PUBG Corp. teased in their latest Steam update posted on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Bluehole Featured is a promotional image for the Bluehole video game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

That's a little light on the details as far as the new map goes, although the studio did promise more information in as early as next week. For now, the bulk of the Steam update was concerned with improving the game environment for players, as well as their ongoing focus on cheat blocking, prevention and overall policing of the game community.

With more information on the map coming this March, a set of updates from next month until June could indicate that the new battlegrounds could launch as early as July, according to Gamespot.

A new map is a much-needed update from PUBG Corp., with "PUBG" active player numbers experiencing a major decline for the first time in the past few months. The recent dip, which amounts to a drop of some 5.61 percent over the last 30 days, happens to come up just as PUBG Corp. is redoubling their efforts in putting new anti-cheating measures in place.

The company has also come up with an entire team dedicated to blocking exploits and removing cheaters, which may have led to many accounts getting banned. Even then, the decline has prompted players to start comparing the game to "Fortnite" in terms of new content.