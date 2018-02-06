"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG) has come through for Microsoft and Xbox, given the relative disadvantage the home console has when it comes to its selection of games. Now with a huge number of players in the game, fans are wondering if the PlayStation 4 version is coming soon.

Overall, the company overseeing the game looks to be set to launch for Sony's console at a future date. PUBG Corporation, the firm now exclusively catering to the development of the game, has this to say, as relayed by their CEO, C.H. Kim.

Bluehole Featured is a promotional image for the Bluehole video game, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

"As it's going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we'd like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now. If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform," Kim said, heavily hinting at a PlayStation 4 or even a Nintendo Switch release somewhere down the line.

He continued, adding that the Steam Early Access program, as well as the Game Preview feature for the Xbox One, are great platforms for doing pre-release versions of the game that they can work on as development proceeds. It's a different case for the PlayStation Network, though, according to Game Revolution.

"However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took 6 months more to launch even when it was already completed," Kim noted. That bodes well for a release quality for an eventual "PUBG" PlayStation 4 release, but it's another matter when it comes to a release date for the home console.

"We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers' taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first," Kim concluded, as quoted by Polygon.



As a timed Xbox exclusive, "PUBG" fans will have to do with either a PC or Xbox One version of the game, at least for now.