'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Major Updates Delayed Due To Cheating Prevention Efforts

Facebook/playbattlegrounds Promotional image for 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Considering the still-rising performance of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" in the gaming community, the game developers are now pouring in their resources to prevent cheating. Because of this, the updates for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" have been delayed, including a highly anticipated map, which should be shown sometime this year.

"In December 2017, we announced that we were considering introducing a maximum ping limit to improve the game environment for our players. This update has been delayed as the team's resources were focused on cheat blocking and prevention. PUBG is now introducing an experimental method that we hope will get even better results than the one we were considering before," said the developers of "PUBG" in a statement. "Unlike the method considered earlier, we are going to divide the matching pool depending on ping. This means that the users with lower pings will be prioritized during matchmaking."

That is not the only change to be expected as the update should also bring some changes to the environment, including reinforced fences on Miramar and the prohibition imposed on players that will make it impossible for them to see inside the airplane during the initial drop. Redundant reports on the same players will also not be accepted any longer. Considering the hefty update, further reports indicate that the developers behind "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" seem to be serious in addressing cheating.

A new map was supposed to be on the way to the critically acclaimed game and though little is known about it, it was teased to feature a landscape that will coincide with the Adriatic Sea. More updates are expected for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" but they will have to come after the developers address the cheating problem.

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, "PUBG is now available for play on Xbox One and Windows PC.