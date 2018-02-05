'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Developer Disables Steam Family Sharing

PUBG Corporation "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" continues to try and remove the number of hackers it has on its servers.

Ever since it blew up in popularity, one of the biggest issues plaguing "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG) is the abundance of cheaters and hackers within the game, and as a response to that, the PUBG Corporation has continuously put out new patches and systems to detect and remove these cheaters. In a new update, it has announced that it has identified a new method of hacking that it was not able to stop, unfortunately it also had the side effect of disabling family sharing for the game.

A new Steam post details the various measures that the company has gone through and implemented in order to lower the number of cheaters on its servers. In the post, they mention how they noticed that the family sharing function on Steam has a number of vulnerabilities that hackers were exploiting. Because of this, they have decided to disable the feature.

Removing cheaters and hackers from their game has been one of the top priorities of the PUBG Corporation. Just last year, they managed to ban 1.5 million accounts that were all detected to be using third-party software for exploits. Unfortunately, despite the official 1.0 release on PC, cheaters continue to be an issue and, while it is good to see that the developers are doing something about it, it always seems as if the hackers are one step ahead as they remain a constant stain on the game's populace.

The other concern that the company is constantly trying to improve is the stability of the game and its performance. A few weeks ago, they announced that they would be removing weapons from the pre-match area, while also spreading out where players spawn in because it was causing server issues. While a sacrifice was necessary, it seems the company is putting in all their effort to making sure their game remains the top dog on Steam's charts.