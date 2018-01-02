Bluehole Inc. Gameplay promo image for 2017's hit video game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

In a recent interview, one of the developers of the 2017-hit game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" confirmed that the title will be exclusive to the Xbox One console "for some time."

For several months in 2017, "PUBG" was played by PC gamers via the Steam Early Access platform. Following its massive success, the game was later introduced on the Xbox Game Preview for Xbox One players.

However, up to today, developers of the game are yet to confirm whether or not "PUBG" is ever going to be released on the PlayStation 4 system.

To shed some light on that subject, PUBG Corporation CEO Chang Han Kim provided some insight in a recent interview with Inven Global.

Kim was pretty straightforward in confirming that PS4 players should not expect to get the version of the game anytime soon.

"As it's going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we'd like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now," Kim explained.

However, it is important to note that in the way Kim said it, "PUBG" is not likely going to be an Xbox One-exclusive forever. He also made it clear that their end-goal was to release the battle royale-themed game on all major consoles.

Kim further explained that Steam and Xbox have a platform for games that are still in its pre-release stages which allowed them to introduce "PUBG" in the said gaming systems much earlier.

PlayStation, on the other hand, was very particular about it. Kim shared that there were some instances when even though developers had already finished making the game, it still "took 6 months more to launch." He added that they would analyze the Xbox One version first before bringing the game to other platforms.

In the same interview, Kim was asked about the release date of "PUBG's" full version on Xbox One. But as expected, nothing is for certain at the moment.

"It is hard to have an exact plan for the game development, and this is why we started off as Early Access on Steam. We promised in the early development phase that we would launch the game at the end of the year, and we barely managed to keep it even after sacrificing our holidays (laughs)," Kim said.

On other related news, "PUBG" managed to break its own record after surpassing the three million mark of concurrent players on Steam before 2017 ended.