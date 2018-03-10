'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Developers Announce Upcoming Tropical Jungle Map

The PUBG Corporation The desert map Miramar was the second arena released for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

The PUBG Corporation has recently announced that, within the coming year, it plans to release a new tropical-themed map for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG) that will be much smaller than the two maps that came before it.

In an effort to open up communications with its players and fanbase, Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene discussed their content road map for the upcoming year for PUBG. One of the major announcements he made was with regard to a new map that is expected to arrive next month to the test servers.

This new map, which seems to take the shape of three tropical islands, is designed to be much smaller and much more compact than the previous two maps: Erangel and Miramar. Unlike its two older brothers, both of which span 8X8 KM, the new island map comes in at only 4X4 KM. Greene writes that, with the smaller field of play, players should expect more skirmishes and much faster and intense combat.

Alongside the new map, Greene writes that throughout 2018, they plan to further improve upon PUBG by increasing pretty much every major aspect of the game. He mentions adding new gameplay features such as emotes, weapons, vehicles, and better hit detection, while also discussing quality-of-life improvements like an in-game friends list and squad voice chat in the main menu. All in all, it just seems like a step in the right direction for the company for PUBG's future, especially when they have such steep competition these days in the form of "Fortnite."

Last month, PUBG experienced its very first drop in players, albeit a very small. At the same time, Epic Games' "Fortnite," one of PUBG's biggest competitors, broke new records and even beat PUBG's highest concurrent player count. In summary, PUBG is starting to fade away, and "Fortnite" is slowly taking over.

This message to the community with regard to future content may be their attempt to recapture the trust of their audience and keep interest alive in their game. While PUBG is still one of the top games on Steam, it seems that it may have begun its slow and steady decline as players migrate to other (and arguably better) copies.