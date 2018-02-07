'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Over One Million Bans in January Alone

The PUBG Corporation Cheaters have been a constant problem for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

Cheating will always be an issue when it comes to competition. Any time someone has the capability to get an advantage over their opponent and they are willing to break the rules, there will be cheaters, even more so with online games since cheating is as simple as installing some third-party software on your system. And this has been a constant issue in "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG) where, in the last month alone, The PUBG Corporation managed to find over a million cheaters in their game.

According to BattlEye, the anti-cheat software that many online games, PUBG included, use, over a million cheaters were banned in the month of January alone. And, in the words of BattlEye, this issue just continues to escalate month after month.

In October 2017, BattlEye Tweeted out that they had banned over 300,000 cheaters so far, which was double the amount of the previous month. In a follow-up Tweet, they mention that they ban an average of 6,000 to 13,000 cheaters a day and that majority of these bans come from China.

This is one of the biggest issues that plagues PUBG and is one of the biggest concerns of the community moving forward now that it has been officially released as a "full" game. The developers have constantly tried to pump out new methods and systems to detect these cheaters, they even dedicated a full update just for anti-cheat measures.

Unfortunately, this planned update has been delayed for unspecified reasons and pushed back to an unknown date. However, they have announced that players using ReShade, a popular software that makes games look better, will no longer be able to play PUBG as they have discovered that the software can also be used for cheating purposes.

They also said there is a chance that other programs that do not affect gameplay but run in the background, such as video capture software, may also be blocked temporarily and that they will address those concerns when the time comes.