"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or "PUBG" as it's all too lazily shortened to, is about to celebrate its first birthday. To mark the occasion, PUBG Corp. is giving away a limited edition weapon skin for the SCAR-L to go along with their newly launched Weapon Skins customization feature.

Getting the anniversary skin, also known as the "Year One SCAR-L," is easy enough. Players who log into the game until the May 1 scheduled maintenance date will immediately see the limited-edition variant in their customization inventory, as PUBG Corp. explained in a forum update on Wednesday, March 28.

PUBG Corporation This limited-edition weapon skin for the SCAR-L was launched in celebration of the upcoming first year anniversary of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."

"A lot of things have happened in the world of PUBG in the last year. On the 23rd of March, 2017, we launched on Steam Early Access and so many of you have joined us in the best Battle Royale experience out there," the "PUBG" team went back to the past year in their announcement post, recalling the time when the game was known to a tiny community trying out the pre-alpha build of the game.

"We achieved this only with your support and generosity! It's hard to express the kind of gratitude we feel for our players. For some things there are no right words," the development team noted, as they thanked fans for making "PUBG" into "one of the most popular games in videogame history" with a rifle paint job.

The new weapon skin is also a good way to get players to try out the new Weapons Skins feature added into the PC 1.0 Update #8, as the "PUBG" team posted on their Steam page on Wednesday, as well. The post touches on the new weapon skins feature and the new user interface that PUBG Corp. designed just for that, but the earlier part of the post was devoted to something else entirely.

Steam/PUBG Corporation "PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds" have added weapon skins aas a new customization option for the Battle Royale game.

It's a Region Lock system, one which could perhaps fix the network stability issues that have plagued "PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds" since day one. PUBG Corp. has implemented a ping-based matchmaking system, where players are put in matches together with other players that have low ping times between them.

This new Region Lock system could improve on that. "One of the solutions we are considering is operating servers so that only those players who reside in that region can connect and play," the "PUBG" developers wrote.

Not only is this setup a possible solution to the network issues, there are some "linguistic barriers" that will be dealt with once the exclusive regions are established, as Slash Gear noted. Like most of PUBG Corp.'s new updates, however, a specific date is yet to be laid out as the developers set up a limited new server to test out the scheme.

The video below is a short clip that lets players see the new black and yellow SCAR-L weapon skin, a limited-edition customization option to celebrate the first year anniversary since "PUBG" launched on Steam Early Access.