Bluehole Inc. Gameplay promo image for 2017's hit video game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" surpassed the one million mark in terms of players who accessed the battle royale-themed video game on Xbox One just two days after it launched on Xbox Game Preview.

"PUBG" was created by PlayerUnknown, also known as Brendan Greene, and developed by PUBG Corporation, a Bluehole Studio Inc. subsidiary.

In a social media post, Greene announced: "Over 1M players tried @PUBATTLEGROUNDS within 48hrs of launch on @Xbox Game Preview! This is humbling, so thank you all!"

Greene said in the same tweet that the game's recent success was "the start of the road on console" for the team. The game creator also confirmed that a series of improvements and updates await the Xbox One port.

While Greene said there have already been one million players who "tried" the game, it is important to note that gamers wanting to access "PUBG" will have to buy the entire base game, both on PC and Xbox One, to do so even though the developers have yet to release its full version on Xbox One. The full PC version was recently made available.

This also means that the game already accounts for a $30 million-worth of sales in just two days since it was launched on the Xbox Game Preview platform.

Earlier this year, "PUBG" was crowned the new no. 1 game on Steam with the highest number of concurrent players as it hit the 1.3 million mark last September, dethroning the long-time record holder "Dota 2."

Last month, "PUBG" developers confirmed the December release of the game on Xbox Game Preview. Initially, Greene had announced that the game would run at a 60 frames-per-second rate on Xbox One X, but he took back his statement earlier this month and said "PUBG's" frame rate on all Xbox One systems was 30 fps.

Despite the market success of the game on Xbox One, a number of players have complained about "PUBG's" performance on the console system resulting in poor gameplay and graphics performance.

To address the issue, developers decided to temporarily disable several game features such as the image capture and streaming settings until they find a long-term solution.

In the light of the new-found success on Xbox One, Microsoft recently announced that, starting last Sunday, they are offering a free copy of "PUBG" for every purchase of Xbox One X until Dec. 30 only.

The full version of "PUBG" for PC was released on Dec. 20.