'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' to Reset Leaderboards Early; Next Ranked Season Coming Later

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is having its player rankings going back to zero, and earlier than first expected too. PUBG Corp. announced that they will be doing a reset of the game's leaderboard earlier this week, with players now doing unranked matches since Monday, Feb. 26.

"PC players, our leaderboards will be reset on Feb 26 6PM PST / Feb 27 3AM CET / Feb 27 11AM KST and the new season start date and time will be announced soon," PUBG Corp. announced via social media on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The studio also added that any new matches after the leaderboard reset will be unranked, meaning players will not be earning any placement points for future matchmaking use in the meantime, as they explained via their message on Twitter earlier this week.

The unranked matches will be in place, in the meantime — at least until they have announced a new ranking season. "Any matches played from the reset until the opening of the new season will be unranked," PUBG Corp. added in their message, although the developer did not specify a date on when the new season will be opening as of this time.

The move to cut out the current leaderboard season may have come from increasing clamor from fans and players for PUBG Corp. to put in stronger measures to curb cheaters and exploiters ruining the game.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has new anti-cheat measures that have already banned as many as 2.5 million accounts or even more through the month of January alone, according to Polygon. The number of banned players continued to rise throughout this month with more than 4 million player accounts now booted off the game — a figure that already represents more than 13 percent of the game's overall number of players.

PUBG Corp. also promised to have a new season opening date announced soon.