'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Update: On Squad Mode and The New Record of Concurrent Players

Bluehole Studio Inc. official website A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Bluehole Studio has released another update for "PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds" on Xbox One. Furthermore, the game has beat their record of concurrent players yet again.

According to reports, the newest patch for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" was released in light of the Xbox One Game Preview that the game has been in since the beginning of December. Bluehole Studio has been working to smooth out the experience of the game, and as part of their efforts, the new patch allows gamers to enjoy Squad mode "in all the ways possible."

This means that fans of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" will be able to play Squad mode as a one-, two-, or three-man squad without having to enter the matchmaking algorithm. The mode is significantly different from the usual free for all play, as teams of players are pitted against each other. Aside from refining Squad mode for "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds," the developers have also rolled out a previous update that fixed bug issues and improved performance.

Meanwhile, it seems that the developer's efforts to refine the game is not moot as further reports have revealed that they have doubled their previous record of number of concurrent players. The new record is now set at 3,106,358. Furthermore, the game has managed to amass at least a million players since it was first released for the Xbox One. Considering that the game just recently passed the beta phase, this record is a significant achievement for the team behind the critically acclaimed game title.

For those looking to experience what PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds" has to offer, the game is now available for Windows PC and Xbox One. It was released last Dec. 20 for Windows PC and Dec. 12 for Xbox One. In the meantime, fans are expecting more updates and information to be released in the coming months.