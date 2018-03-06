'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Update: Patch for Xbox One Version Adds New Pre-Match System

The PUBG Corporation

The PUBG Corporation has rolled out a new patch for the Xbox One version of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" that adds the new pre-match lobby system, which was first introduced to the PC version a few months ago that is said to improve the game's performance.

The full patch and all its smaller and finer improvements were posted on the game's official forums and, while many of the changes are bug fixes and attempts to increase optimization and stability, the biggest change is the inclusion of the new pre-match system that removes the chaos that would happen while everyone waited for more players to join.

Prior to this update, all one hundred or so players would spawn on one island that would have various weapons scattered throughout the area. They could then mess around with these weapons as they waited for everyone to load into the game. During this brief period, people would often spend their time firing weapons at each other or just jumping around the map, which is fine since everyone is invulnerable during this phase anyway.

With the update, there are now multiple possible spawn locations, and players will be evenly distributed between each of those. On top of that, all the weapons that were previously available have now been removed. According to the developers, managing the pre-match lobby this way improves both server and client performance.

These changes, however, are not new as the dev team first pushed it to the PC release, specifically, the test servers. So, it should not be a surprise to anyone that follows the game on both platforms, though it could still be quite a shock to anyone loading in without following the news.

This new update comes a few weeks after the developers said that optimization is their top priority when it comes to the Xbox One port of the game, and it looks like they are doing good on their word, even if it does mean changing some features that fans may have wanted to see stay.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is available for the PC and Xbox One platforms.