'PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds' Developer Bluehole Announces Steampunk-Themed 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'

Game developer Bluehole has unveiled a new video game release titled, "Ascent: Infinite Realms." It is set to feature a high fantasy, steampunk-themed massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). It will be published by Black Desert Online's Kakao Games.

Considering that Bluehole was beyond the unexpected hit game title known as "PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds," the announcement of "Ascent: Infinite Realm" was met with excitement from the fans. A reveal trailer features some of the aspects that fans can expect to see in Bluehole's next release. Though the video noticeably showcases some lag, the visuals, as well as the gameplay are expected to propel "Ascent: Infinite Realm" into the same level of popularity as "PUBG."

"Vehicles and mounts in A:IR serve more than just the purpose of transportation; they will also provide adventurers with the ultimate battle experience: A:IR's Realm vs Realm PvP mode," said Bluehole in the official press release, as reported by PC Gamer. "In RvR, factions fight for fame and glory, taking turns to lead offensive and defensive efforts using all kinds of fantastical flying vehicles. Players can also join the fight from the ground with mechs and the use of anti-air artillery to fight airborne threats―or initiate ground based aerial attacks depending on the map and strategy."

The official website of "Ascent: Infinite Realm" gives some details for the game, but generally, players will be able to choose from five different factions: Warlord, Sorceress, Gunslinger, Assassin, and Mystic. Furthermore, "Ascent: Infinite Realm" is expected to combine the features of machines to the aspects of magic.

No official release date has been announced as of yet, but a beta testing might be held by December. Moreover, it is still unknown as to what platform it might be released, though PC is a given. More details on "Ascent: Infinite Realm" is expected to reveal in the coming months.