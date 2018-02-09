PlayStation 4 5.50 Update Adds Custom Wallpapers and More

Reuters/Yuya Shino Sony adds several new features to the PlayStation 4 in the latest update.

Sony has revealed more details regarding the new features they are adding in the upcoming 5.50 system update for the PlayStation 4 (PS4), one of which will finally allow PS4 owners to customize their home screen's background.

Announced on its official blog, Sony's next major system update will finally give players the freedom to use any of their own personal images as the background for the PS4's home screen. All players need to do is import whatever they want to use via USB into the console and go to the appropriate Settings menu. Players will also be able to crop and zoom around the image just to get that perfect shot.

But the new features do not end there, as the 5.50 update will also add new library tabs for the PS4 for better navigation and sorting of software. One tab will display every game that is currently installed on the console, while a new "Purchased" tab will feature every game purchased digitally with that specific PSN account, making it easier to determine what players have purchased but yet to install. Another new tab, exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers, displays what games the player owns that came from the free subscription's monthly free games.

For the parents and guardians who take care of younger gamers (or perhaps want to limit their own play time), Sony is adding a play time management system which, when enabled, will allow them to allocate a specific amount of play time for a specific user or allow that user to play during select hours only. This feature can be accessed either through the console itself or via browser on mobile or PC.

The beta for this system update is live now, but only for users that were selected to participate in it after applying for the beta last month. There has been no announcement so far on when the new system update will roll out for the public.