PlayStation 4 Sells Millions of Units and Dominates Gaming Market

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

Sony's PlayStation 4 console has continuously dominated the gaming industry as recent reports have revealed that it has, yet again, outperformed the Nintendo Switch and Microsoft's Xbox One X in terms of sales. The PlayStation 4 has reached the 70 million sold units milestone, whereas the PlayStation Virtual Reality has reached 2 million.

"We are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4, and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction," said Andrew House, Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment in a statement. "I cannot thank our fans and partners enough. Their support, since the launch of the very first PlayStation in 1994, has helped to make PlayStation one of the biggest console gaming networks in the world. We will continue to work closely with partners to maintain this momentum, and remain steadfast in making PS4 the best place to play."

Further reports reveal that Sony's stocks went up for 0.75 percent a day after the achieved milestones were announced. In comparison to Sony's current performance, Nintendo has sold 7 million units of the Switch since it was first released in March of this year. On the other hand, Microsoft has just recently launched the Xbox One X in Nov. 7. Although it might be too early to reach a conclusion in the competition, it does seem that Sony will be remaining on top for the foreseeable future.

Aside from the success in sales of the PlayStation 4, Sony has also announced that there will be approximately 130 game titles that will land for the PlayStation Virtual Reality by the end of 2018. Although the titles for the upcoming game titles were not listed, this confirms the many speculations that Sony is pouring in more effort in ensuring that the PlayStation VR will at least be on par with the performance of their Japanese rival in Nintendo.